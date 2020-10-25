Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 25, 2020) — Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recorded another 2,519 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s record-setting one-day total of 381. Laramie County led Saturday’s new case count with 45, followed by Campbell County’s 40. Albany County registered 34, with 33 new cases reported in Natrona County.

Sweetwater County posted five new cases Saturday, with the county’s active case count increasing by five as well to 57. The statewide active case count on Saturday was 2,792, 154 more than Friday’s WDH report. Total Wyoming cases of COVID was listed at 9,177 compared to 6,385 recoveries (+105 Saturday)

Those hospitalized due to the virus claimed to an all-time high of 95, an increase of 25 since last Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,108, Big Horn: 185, Campbell: 742, Carbon: 269, Converse: 191, Crook: 90, Fremont: 1,068, Goshen: 132, Hot Springs: 40, Johnson: 65, Laramie: 1,080, Lincoln: 272, Natrona: 1,025, Niobrara: 3, Park: 487, Platte: 74, Sheridan: 508, Sublette: 120, Sweetwater: 433, Teton: 710, Uinta: 345, Washakie: 133, and Weston: 97.