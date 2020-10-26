Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 26, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 26, 2020) — Wyoming’s number of active cases of COVID is nearing the 3,000 total. Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported another 219 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the state, bringing Wyoming’s active case count to 2,969, 9,396 total cases compared to 6,427 recoveries (+42 Sunday). Natrona County led yesterday’s new case report with 44. Park County was second with 41.

Sunday’s WDH report showed Sweetwater County with five new cases with an active case count of 54, three less than Saturday’s report. Albany County led the state with 507 active cases, followed by Laramie County (389), Natrona County (375), and Campbell County (348).

The WDH is listing 95 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state as of Saturday, Oct. 24.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,140, Big Horn: 193, Campbell: 769, Carbon: 272, Converse: 191, Crook: 93, Fremont: 1,084, Goshen: 134, Hot Springs: 40, Johnson: 66, Laramie: 1,100, Lincoln: 272, Natrona: 1,069, Niobrara: 3, Park: 528, Platte: 79, Sheridan: 516, Sublette: 120, Sweetwater: 438, Teton: 713, Uinta: 346, Washakie: 133, and Weston: 97.