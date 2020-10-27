Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 27, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 27, 2020) — Sweetwater Country register 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday as the state set another new one-day record for new cases reported with 387. The previous record was 381 set last Friday, Oct. 23.

According to the latest report by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Wyoming’s active cases of the virus is at an all-time high of 3,231, 9,783 total cases compared to 6,552 recoveries (+125 Monday). Sweetwater County’s active case count increased to 59 Monday, five more than Sunday’s count. Albany County’s 593 active cases lead the state with Campbell (407), Laramie (404), and Natrona (410) counties, all having over 400 active cases each.

The WDH also reported nine COVID-19 deaths Monday. Five of the deaths were Big Horn County residents. The others were from Laramie, Platte, Albany, and Lincoln counties. All nine were listed as older adults. (See related story)

Sweetwater County School District #1 reported 13 students and a staff member are now quarantined after possible contact with five staff district staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests involved two staff members at Westridge Elementary, two at staff members at Desert View Elementary, one staff member at Rock Springs High School.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany: 1,229, Big Horn: 204, Campbell: 830, Carbon: 279, Converse: 200, Crook: 94, Fremont: 1,115, Goshen: 136, Hot Springs: 41, Johnson: 73, Laramie: 1,137, Lincoln: 273, Natrona: 1,116, Niobrara: 4, Park: 552, Platte: 83, Sheridan: 532, Sublette: 120, Sweetwater: 452, Teton: 722, Uinta: 356, Washakie: 133, and Weston: 102.