Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 28, 2020) — With Tuesday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the state’s total case number of COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases went over 10,000. Tuesday’s new case total was 252 statewide, bringing Wyoming’s total case count of the virus to 10,035. October started with Wyoming having 5,041 total cases.

The WDH state’s active case count was listed at 3,286, 10,035 total cases compared to 6,749 recoveries (+197 Tuesday). Sweetwater County’s active case count is shown to be 60 with nine new cases yesterday. Campbell and Natrona counties led the state in newly reported cases Tuesday with 47 each.

Tuesday, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced they are now certified in COVID-19 Awareness. According to a press release, all staff members have taken the COVID-19 Awareness training from 360 Training. The COVID-19 Awareness course summarizes how the coronavirus spreads, the symptoms, and how to encourage others to practice social distancing. (Read more here)

Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly Tuesday with 105 COVID-19 patients reported. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper leads 27 patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is next with 21. Tuesday’s WDH report showed no hospitalizations in Sweetwater County.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany: 1,239, Big Horn: 210, Campbell: 877, Carbon: 280, Converse: 203, Crook: 98, Fremont: 1,133, Goshen: 137, Hot Springs: 41, Johnson: 76, Laramie: 1,184, Lincoln: 282, Natrona: 1,148, Niobrara: 4, Park: 563, Platte: 84, Sheridan: 555, Sublette: 122, Sweetwater: 461, Teton: 728, Uinta: 362, Washakie: 139, and Weston: 109.