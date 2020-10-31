Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 31, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 31, 2020) — It was a huge day for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday in Wyoming and Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), a record one-day total of 431 new cases were reported around the state. The prior record was 381 set on October 23. The WDH report showed Sweetwater County registered its highest ever one-day total with 27 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active case count jumped to 107 with Friday’s WDH report, 21 more than Thursday. Wyoming’s active case count was shown to be 3,811, 259 more than Thursday’s report. The state’s total case count Friday was 11,020 compared to 7,209 recoveries (+291 Friday).

Laramie County led the WDH new case count on Friday’s report at 65. Natrona County and Campbell County were next with 60 each. Albany County registered 57 new cases Friday.

Statewide hospitalizations also increased with Friday’s report to 120, up 11 from Thursday. One patient was listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the most patients listed with 29. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was next with 27.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,356, Big Horn: 224, Campbell: 1,018, Carbon: 292, Converse: 215, Crook: 109, Fremont: 1,245, Goshen: 148, Hot Springs: 46, Johnson: 84, Laramie: 1,322, Lincoln: 297, Natrona: 1,261, Niobrara: 6, Park: 612, Platte: 97, Sheridan: 625, Sublette: 130, Sweetwater: 521, Teton: 762, Uinta: 382, Washakie: 145, and Weston: 123.