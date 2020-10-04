Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 4, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 4, 2020) — Wyoming continues to top the century mark in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Saturday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed 126 new statewide cases. Saturday’s report also put Wyoming’s active case count at 1,282. As of Saturday’s WDH website report, the state has 5,415 total cases compared to 4,309 recoveries.

Sweetwater County had 10 new cases Saturday, with the active case count now listed at 24. Albany County once again led in yesterday’s new case count with 33. In all, 20 Wyoming counties recorded new cases Saturday.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 569, Big Horn: 62, Campbell: 330, Carbon: 205, Converse: 105, Crook: 41, Fremont: 690, Goshen: 98, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 31, Laramie: 575, Lincoln: 190, Natrona: 546, Niobrara: 2, Park: 241, Platte: 30, Sheridan: 240, Sublette: 92, Sweetwater: 338, Teton: 569, Uinta: 289, Washakie: 109, and Weston: 30.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll is now listed at 53. Thursday, the WDH reported two adult men from Natrona County, and another man from Campbell County passed away due to the effects of the virus. (See related story)