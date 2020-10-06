Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 6, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 6, 2020) — Just three Wyoming counties didn’t report new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Those three were Crook, Hot Springs, and Johnson county. The other 20 counties accounted for 114 total new case reports of the virus.

Sweetwater County recorded three new cases Monday, with its active case count listed at 28. Albany County again led the state in new cases Monday with 22. Their active case count is a state-leading 232. Campbell (12), Fremont (10), and Laramie (11) counties also had double-digit reporting of new cases Monday.

In total, Wyoming’s active case count grew slightly to 1,176, eight more than Sunday’s report, 5,660 total cases compared to 4,484 recoveries (+106).

In a Monday afternoon COVID-19 related media, Governor Gordon stated that based on the current number of COVID-19 cases, he feels the state is “trending backwards.” Gordan reminded residents to continue practicing social distancing, handwashing and wearing facemasks. (See related story)

During the same press conference, Dr. Alexia Harrist stated saliva tests are becoming available to the general public and are considered more accurate than previous tests.

As for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the governor and Dr. Harrist are taking everything “day by day” before making any new decisions regarding schools or businesses’ closures.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 619, Big Horn: 68, Campbell: 354, Carbon: 210, Converse: 114, Crook: 42, Fremont: 712, Goshen: 102, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 31, Laramie: 598, Lincoln: 197, Natrona: 570, Niobrara: 3, Park: 249, Platte: 35,Sheridan: 254, Sublette: 94, Sweetwater: 343, Teton: 592, Uinta: 295, Washakie: 112, and Weston: 33.