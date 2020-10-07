Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 7, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 7, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported eight of Wyoming’s 91 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The WDH Tuesday report is as of 3 p.m.

Last evening at 7:45, Sweetwater County School District #1 reported on a ParentSquare posting that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Sage Elementary school. The post stated, “there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time. All families and staff of the affected classroom and families and staff of Sage Elementary have been properly notified by the school and Public Health.”

The WDH is reporting Sweetwater County’s active case total rose by five Tuesday to 33. The statewide active case count dropped by 35 Tuesday to 1,141, 5,751 total cases compared to 4,410 recoveries (+126 Tuesday).

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 626, Big Horn: 74, Campbell: 362, Carbon: 212, Converse: 121, Crook: 46, Fremont: 722, Goshen: 104, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 31, Laramie: 615, Lincoln: 202, Natrona: 577, Niobrara: 2, Park: 250, Platte: 36, Sheridan: 255, Sublette: 94, Sweetwater: 351, Teton: 596, Uinta: 297, Washakie: 111, and Weston: 34.