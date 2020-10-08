Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 8, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 8, 2020) — Twenty-one of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The two counties with no new cases yesterday were Niobrara and Uinta. Sweetwater County was shown to have seven new cases Wednesday, with the county’s active case count up to 38, five more than Tuesday’s report.

In total, 117 new cases were listed in Wednesday’s WDH report. Laramie County topped the new case list with 20. Fremont County added 17 to their state-leading total case count (739).

Wyoming’s active case count is now 1,181, up 40 from Tuesday’s count. The state’s total case count is 5,888 compared to 4,685 total recoveries (+75 Wednesday).

Sweetwater School District #1 received confirmation of another positive COVID-19 case in the District, a student Rock Springs Junior High. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been properly notified.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 637, Big Horn: 75, Campbell: 375, Carbon: 214, Converse: 124, Crook: 47, Fremont: 739, Goshen: 105, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 33, Laramie: 635, Lincoln: 206, Natrona: 585, Niobrara: 2, Park: 262, Platte: 38, Sheridan: 259, Sublette: 95, Sweetwater: 358, Teton: 600, Uinta: 297, Washakie: 110, and Weston: 35.