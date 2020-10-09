Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 9, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 9, 2020) — Wyoming set a record for the most new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday when the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website listed 165 new cases of the virus. The previous record was 162 set on September 27.

Sweetwater County contributed four new cases to the record-setting total, with the county’s active case count rising to 41 from Wednesday’s 38.

Thursday night, Sweetwater School District #1 received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases, one teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary and one student at Rock Springs High School.

District #1 also reported that due to masks not being worn during parts of the day while within six-feet of distance, 12 staff members and 23 students from Pilot Butte Elementary, Rock Springs High School, and Black Butte High School are quarantined by order of Public Health.

Statewide, Albany and Fremont counties led in the new case count on Thursday with 22 each. Laramie County was close behind with 19 new cases. In all, 19 of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported at least one new case of the virus.

On Thursday, Wyoming’s active case count was 1,264, 6,031 total cases compared to 4,767 recoveries (+82).

Thursday WDH report showed the state’s COVID-19 related death toll increased to 54 the reported death of a hospitalized Natrona County woman.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been detected on another floor of a residence hall at the University of Wyoming. Because of the cases on the third floor of McIntyre Hall, all of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. Last week students on floors 10 and 11 of White Hall were told to shelter in place. Students on those floors who have not been in close contact with infected individuals will be allowed to go to in-person class and leave for work or religious activities.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 659, Big Horn: 78, Campbell: 391, Carbon: 218, Converse: 133, Crook: 48, Fremont: 761, Goshen: 106, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 33, Laramie: 656, Lincoln: 212, Natrona: 599, Niobrara: 2, Park: 264, Platte: 39, Sheridan: 274, Sublette: 98, Sweetwater: 362, Teton: 612, Uinta: 302, Washakie: 114, and Weston: 35.