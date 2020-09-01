Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 1, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — Wyoming’s total new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was just 19 Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The new cases were divided up over 11 of the state’s counties, including Sweetwater County, who reported just one new case yesterday.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County saw it’s active case count drop by one on Monday to 10. The state’s active case count also dropped Monday to 571, 16 less than Sunday’s report. Wyoming’s total case count was listed by the WDH website as 3,264, with 2,693 recoveries. The state’s active probable case was 90.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 120, Big Horn: 39, Campbell: 166, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 537, Goshen: 51, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 422, Lincoln: 86, Natrona: 246, Niobrara: 1, Park: 151, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 103, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 284, Teton: 396, Uinta: 247, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 13.

Advertisement

The University of Wyoming, on Monday, reported seven new cases of COVID-19 had been detected among students and staff members at the school in the past five days. The number of active cases at UW is currently listed at 26, 20 students and six UW staff members. All but one of the students resides off-campus.