Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 10, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered a couple of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the website of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH is also reporting the county has 14 active cases of the virus, two more than Tuesday’s report.

Around the state, a total of 14 counties registered at least one new case Wednesday as Wyoming saws its total case number grow by 37. Albany and Natrona counties led with seven each. The state’s active case count is now listed at 546, 3,520 total cases compared to 2,974 recoveries. Wyoming’s recoveries number increased by 25 Wednesday.

Other counties with new cases reported Wednesday were Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Sublette, Teton, Uinta, and Weston.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 176, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 183, Carbon: 168, Converse: 33, Crook: 15, Fremont: 548, Goshen: 57, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 449, Lincoln: 92, Natrona: 276, Niobrara: 1, Park: 166, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 124, Sublette: 41, Sweetwater: 298, Teton: 417, Uinta: 257, Washakie: 103, Weston: 15.

Yesterday during his media briefing, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke today about the possibility of updating public health orders to accommodate athletic competition for indoor contact sports. Current health orders expire on September 15.

“While we have not yet finalized our new orders, we are looking at changes to guidance for indoor contact sports, to better accommodate athletic competitions in our schools,” said Governor Gordon.

The Governor also pointed out that public health orders have remained strict due to school districts statewide still being their early stage of reopening and the recent Labor Day Holiday. Gordon noted past holidays had seen spikes in confirmed cases. (See related story here)