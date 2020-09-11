Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 11, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — With Thursday’s report of three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 301 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 16, two more than Wednesday’s report.

Advertisement

Overall, Wyoming had 39 new cases recorded Thursday with 55 reported recoveries. The state’s active case count is 530, 3,559 total cases compared to 3,029 recovered cases. In all, 14 counties reported new cases Thursday, with Laramie County leading the way with six. Albany, Sheridan, and Natrona County each had four. Other counties reporting at least one new case were Campbell, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Park, Teton, and Uinta.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 180, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 184, Carbon: 168, Converse: 36, Crook: 17, Fremont: 550, Goshen: 59, Hot Springs: 27, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 455, Lincoln: 92, Natrona: 280, Niobrara: 1, Park: 169, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 128, Sublette: 41, Sweetwater: 301, Teton: 419, Uinta: 259, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 15.

Advertisement

The University of Wyoming is awaiting results of its bridge testing of on-campus employees and students this week. Still, no students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the UW Student Health Service clinic since Tuesday.

As a result, the total number of active cases among the UW community Thursday was 66 — 13 students living on campus, 50 students living off-campus, and three employees living off-campus. (See related story)

UW student refunds were announced. With the pause to the University of Wyoming’s fall return plan extending until Monday, students will have the opportunity to withdraw and receive a full refund of tuition and fees through Tuesday, September 15. (See related story)