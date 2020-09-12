Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 12, 2020

0
285

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) —  With Saturday’s report of one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 302 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 18,

 

Saturday, September 12, 2020, Wyoming has had 3,605 lab confirmed cases with 3,175 reported recoveries overall. The state’s active case count is 576.

Total COVID-19 cases per county:
Albany: 183 
Big Horn: 46 
Campbell: 185 
Carbon: 170 
Converse: 37 
Crook: 19 
Fremont: 552 
Goshen: 59 
Hot Springs: 26 
Johnson: 23 
Laramie: 463 
Lincoln: 94 
Natrona: 291  
Niobrara: 1 
Park: 170 
Platte: 7 
Sheridan: 130 
Sublette: 42 
Sweetwater: 302 
Teton: 428 
Uinta: 259 
Washakie: 103 
Weston: 15 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR