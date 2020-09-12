Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 12, 2020

Darrian Mechling
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — With Saturday’s report of one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 302 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 18,
Saturday, September 12, 2020, Wyoming has had 3,605 lab confirmed cases with 3,175 reported recoveries overall. The state’s active case count is 576.
Total COVID-19 cases per county:
Albany: 183
Big Horn: 46
Campbell: 185
Carbon: 170
Converse: 37
Crook: 19
Fremont: 552
Goshen: 59
Hot Springs: 26
Johnson: 23
Laramie: 463
Lincoln: 94
Natrona: 291
Niobrara: 1
Park: 170
Platte: 7
Sheridan: 130
Sublette: 42
Sweetwater: 302
Teton: 428
Uinta: 259
Washakie: 103
Weston: 15