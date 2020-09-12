Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 12, 2020

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — With Saturday’s report of one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 302 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 18,

Advertisement

Saturday, September 12, 2020, Wyoming has had 3,605 lab confirmed cases with 3,175 reported recoveries overall. The state’s active case count is 576.

Total COVID-19 cases per county:

Albany: 183

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 185

Carbon: 170

Converse: 37

Crook: 19

Fremont: 552

Goshen: 59

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 463

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 291

Niobrara: 1

Park: 170

Platte: 7

Sheridan: 130

Sublette: 42

Sweetwater: 302

Teton: 428

Uinta: 259

Washakie: 103

Weston: 15