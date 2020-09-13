Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 13, 2020

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — With Saturday’s report of one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 302 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 18,

Advertisement

Saturday, September 13, 2020, Wyoming has had 3,635 lab confirmed cases with 3,189 reported recoveries overall. The state’s active case count is 576.

Total COVID-19 cases per county:

Albany: 186

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 188

Carbon: 170

Converse: 38

Crook: 19

Fremont: 556

Goshen: 59

Hot Springs: 27

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 464

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 299

Niobrara: 1

Park: 172

Platte: 7

Sheridan: 132

Sublette: 42

Sweetwater: 302

Teton: 431

Uinta: 259

Washakie: 103

Weston: 17