Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 13, 2020

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — With Saturday’s report of one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Sweetwater’s total case count is now 302 since the pandemic started in March. The WDH website lists the county’s current active case count at 18,
Saturday, September 13, 2020, Wyoming has had 3,635 lab confirmed cases with 3,189 reported recoveries overall. The state’s active case count is 576.
Total COVID-19 cases per county:
Albany: 186
Big Horn: 46
Campbell: 188
Carbon: 170
Converse: 38
Crook: 19
Fremont: 556
Goshen: 59
Hot Springs: 27
Johnson: 23
Laramie: 464
Lincoln: 94
Natrona: 299
Niobrara: 1
Park: 172
Platte: 7
Sheridan: 132
Sublette: 42
Sweetwater: 302
Teton: 431
Uinta: 259
Washakie: 103
Weston: 17