Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 14, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s total number of COVID-19 cases has dropped according to the Sunday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Saturday’s WDH report listed Sweetwater County with 302 total cases while Sunday’s report had the total at 300. No explanation was given for the decrease. Sunday’s WDH report showed Sweetwater County with nine active cases of the virus.

Advertisement

Wyoming had a total of 82 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded Friday through Saturday. The Friday/Saturday recoveries were listed at 182, bringing the state’s active case count to 468, 3,679 total cases compared to 3,029 recoveries. The state’s death toll remains at 42.

The most significant increases in newly reported cases over the two-days came from Albany County with 17 and Natrona County with 16. In all, sixteen Wyoming counties reported at least one new case Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s new cases will be reported later today.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 200, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 189, Carbon: 170, Converse: 39, Crook: 21, Fremont: 559, Goshen: 59, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 469, Lincoln: 95, Natrona: 307, Niobrara: 1, Park: 172, Platte: 8, Sheridan: 136, Sublette: 43, Sweetwater: 300, Teton: 436, Uinta: 260, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 17.