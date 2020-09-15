Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 15, 2020



Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Sweetwater County once again saw it’s total case count of COVID-19 drop with Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The county total was listed at 299 Monday, down from 300 on Sunday’s report. Saturday’s WDH website report had Sweetwater County’s total at 302. No reason was given for the two-day decrease.

Advertisement

Yesterday’s WDH report showed a total of 47 new lab-confirmed cases statewide with Lincoln and Sweetwater counties’ total case counts, each dropping by one. Albany County again leads the new case count with 16. Sheridan County was next with seven. A total of 13 Wyoming counties had their total case count go up on Monday’s report.

Wyoming’s active case total was at 428 Monday, with Sweetwater County’s active case count down to four. The state’s total case count was 3,723 compared to 3,295 (+84) recovered cases. The state’s death grew by four Monday and was listed at 46 (See below).

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 216, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 190, Carbon: 170, Converse: 42, Crook: 22, Fremont: 564, Goshen: 61, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 471, Lincoln: 94, Natrona: 309, Niobrara: 1, Park: 171, Platte: 9, Sheridan: 143, Sublette: 43, Sweetwater: 299, Teton: 442, Uinta: 261, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 17.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the WDH, two each in Natrona and Sheridan counties. All four, two men and two women, were described as older adults. Two had been hospitalized. (See related story here)