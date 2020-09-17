Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 17, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — Wyoming recorded its highest one-day total of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site recorded 104 new cases of the virus spread out over 15 counties. Sweetwater County was one of only eight counties not to report a new case. As of late Wednesday, active cases in Sweetwater County remained at two.

Advertisement

Natrona County topped the list of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 23. Three other counties also reported double-figure new cases. They were Albany County, 15, Sheridan, 13, and Converse County with 12. Park County fell just short of double-figure reporting with nine new cases. Other counties reporting a least one new case were Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Platte, Sublette, Teton, and Uinta.

With the surge in new cases Wednesday, Wyoming’s total active case count increased to 497, based on 3,866 total cases compared to 3,369 recoveries (+43).

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 241, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 194, Carbon: 172, Converse: 57, Crook: 27, Fremont: 570, Goshen: 64, Hot Springs: 27, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 477, Lincoln: 98, Natrona: 336, Niobrara: 1, Park: 181, Platte: 11, Sheridan: 160, Sublette: 48, Sweetwater: 299, Teton: 448, Uinta: 266, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 17.