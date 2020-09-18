Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 18, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — For the first time this week, Sweetwater County registered new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Thursday’s report showed the county tallied three new cases. The WDH is listing Sweetwater County’s active case total at four.

Yesterday was another big day for statewide new cases. After a record-setting 104 on Wednesday, Thursday’s report showed 70 new cases were reported over 16 Wyoming counties. Albany County again led the state with 16 making 74 new cases in that county since Sunday. Natrona County was next with 11.

Other counties reporting new cases Thursday were Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Platte Sheridan, Sublette, Teton, and Washakie.

The state’s active case count is now up to 542, 45 more than Wednesday’s report. That number is based on 3,936 total cases minus 3,394 recoveries (+25).

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 257, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 197, Carbon: 179, Converse: 60, Crook: 27,Fremont: 574, Goshen: 64, Hot Springs: 28, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 480, Lincoln: 101, Natrona: 347, Niobrara: 1, Park: 184, Platte: 13, Sheridan: 162, Sublette: 50, Sweetwater: 302, Teton: 454, Uinta: 266, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 17.

On Thursdays, the WDH reported that Wyoming’s count of COVID-19 deaths among Wyoming residents rose by three to now number 49. All three were older males from Goshen, Natrona, and Park counties. Two of the three had been hospitalized. (See related story)