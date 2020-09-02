Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 2, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Just 19 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. None of those new case reports came from Sweetwater County.

Laramie County led the state in new cases with four. Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, and Uinta counties all reported at least one new case Monday.

Wyoming’s active case count stood at 566 with statewide recoveries (+23) outnumbering new cases. The state’s total case count of the virus is 3,282, with recoveries at 2,716.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 123, Big Horn: 40, Campbell: 169, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 536, Goshen: 51, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 426, Lincoln: 86, Natrona: 248, Niobrara: 1, Park: 154, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 104, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 284, Teton: 396, Uinta: 249, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 13.

Wyoming’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 jumped by four Monday to now number 41. The WDH released information Tuesday on the death of an older adult Fremont County woman who passed away in August at out of state hospital. The other three deaths were an older adult Washakie County man who died in July after being hospitalized; an older adult Lincoln County man with health conditions who died in late June while being hospitalized in another state; an older adult Park County woman who passed away in July in an out-of-state hospital.