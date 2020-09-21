Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 21, 2020



Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — As of Sunday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported another 85 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Sweetwater County reported just one of the 85. The WDH report showed Sweetwater County with five active cases. Statewide active cases were listed at 639, 4,124 total cases compared to 3,485 recoveries.

On Sunday, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced they had been notified of their first confirmed case of COVID-19. A student at Head Start has tested positive. According to a press release, all families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from Public Health with guidance. All families within Head Start have been properly notified from the District level. At this time, the two teachers and the class are being quarantined.

Albany County’s 26 new cases led Sunday’s new case count. Natrona and Sheridan counties were next with seven each. In all, 15 counties reported at least one new case of the virus. Other counties with new cases Sunday were Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Sublette, Teton, and Uinta.

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 309, Big Horn: 46,Campbell: 211,Carbon: 185, Converse: 69, Crook: 28, Fremont: 589, Goshen: 65, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 24, Laramie: 490, Lincoln: 111, Natrona: 369, Niobrara: 1, Park: 186, Platte: 14, Sheridan: 175, Sublette: 55, Sweetwater: 305, Teton: 465, Uinta: 274, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 17.