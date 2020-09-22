Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 22, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 22, 2020) — It was a no new COVID-19 case day Monday for Sweetwater County, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Also, the county’s active case total held steady at five.

Around the state, it was a different matter. Monday’s tally from the WDH website showed Wyoming gained 65 new lab-confirmed cases with Albany County’s 20 leading the state. Sheridan County was next with seven. Thirteen Wyoming counties reported new cases of the virus Monday. They included Campell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park Sublette, Teton, and Uinta counties.

The state’s active case count rose by 16 Monday to 655, 4,189 total cases compared to 3,534 recoveries. Albany County accounts for just over 21 percent of that total with 142 active cases. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll remained at 49.

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 329, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 217, Carbon: 187, Converse: 71, Crook: 28, Fremont: 595, Goshen: 70, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 24, Laramie: 494, Lincoln: 111, Natrona: 374, Niobrara: 1, Park: 189, Platte: 14, Sheridan: 182, Sublette: 53, Sweetwater: 305, Teton: 471, Uinta: 275, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 17.