Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 23, 2020

(September 23, 2020) — Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) again showed no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. But neighboring Sublette County led the state in Tuesday’s new reported cases with seven. Sweetwater County’s active case count is still listed as five, but Sublette County’s active case count jumped to 14.

In all, the WDH website recorded 42 new cases of the virus spread out over 14 counties. Wyoming’s active case count dipped slightly to 647 Tuesday with announced recoveries (50) outnumbering new cases (42) yesterday. The state’s total case count is 4,231 compared to 3,584 recoveries.

The state’s recent hot spot for new cases, Albany County, reported just four new cases Tuesday. Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday were Campbell, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Teton, Uinta, and Weston.

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 333, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 221, Carbon: 187, Converse: 74, Crook: 29, Fremont: 599, Goshen: 70, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 24, Laramie: 494, Lincoln: 113, Natrona: 377, Niobrara: 1, Park: 192, Platte: 15, Sheridan: 186, Sublette: 60, Sweetwater: 305, Teton: 473, Uinta: 276, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 20.

Latest Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations: Wyoming Medical Center (Casper): 8, Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie): 4, Cody Regional Health: 3, Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital (Casper): 2, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center: 2, Memorial Hospital of Converse County: 1, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital: 1.