Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 24, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 24, 2020) — For the second time this month, Wyoming set a one-day record high for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, 138 new cases were reported yesterday spread out over 17 counties. The previous record of 104 was set on September 16, 2020.

bsa_pro_ad_space id=70]

Sweetwater County was part of the new case-mix with three of the 138 new cases. The WDH is reporting the county now has six active cases. Natrona County led the state in new case reports with 22. Albany County, with 20, was a close second. Campbell and Lincoln counties had 16 each with Teton County showing 11 new cases. Other counties with new cases Wednesday were Carbon, Converes3, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, and Uinta. Weston County showed their total case number dropped by one.

With yesterday’s one-day record surge, Wyoming’s active case number increased to 746, 99 greater than Tuesday. Wyoming’s total case count is now 4,368 compared to 3,622 total recoveries (+38 Wednesday).

bsa_pro_ad_space id=71]

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 353, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 237, Carbon: 191, Converse: 76, Crook: 32, Fremont: 607, Goshen: 71, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 24, Laramie: 501, Lincoln: 129, Natrona: 399, Niobrara: 1, Park: 196, Platte: 17, Sheridan: 194, Sublette: 67, Sweetwater: 308, Teton: 484, Uinta: 280, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 19.

On Wednesday, the state COVID-19 related death toll increased to 50 with the reported death of an older adult Big Horn County man who had been hospitalized for treatment in another state.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be holding a COVID-19 related media briefing today at 3:30 p.m. That briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and also televised on the state’s PBS stations and at the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.