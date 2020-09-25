Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 25, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 25, 2020) — After a record-setting day of 137 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, Thursday’s Wyoming Health Department (WDH) report showed the state recorded it second-highest one-day total with 120 new cases. The WDH website showed that the new cases were spread out over 17 counties, including Sweetwater County, which reported two new cases. Sweetwater County’s active case count is now up to eight.

Albany County was the leader in yesterday’s COVD-19 new case count with 31 and is now reporting 157 active cases as of Thursday. Natrona County reported 22 new cases Thursday, with Teton County registering 12. Other counties with new cases of the virus were Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen Laramie, Lincoln, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Uinta, and Weston.

Wyoming’s total active case count grew to 791 Thursday, 45 more than Wednesday. The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,488 compared to 3,697 recoveries (+75 Thursday).

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 384, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 246, Carbon: 192, Converse: 79, Crook: 32, Fremont: 612, Goshen: 73, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 24, Laramie: 508, Lincoln: 135, Natrona: 421, Niobrara: 2, Park: 200, Platte: 19, Sheridan: 199, Sublette: 70, Sweetwater: 310, Teton: 496, Uinta: 283, Washakie: 104, and Weston: 21

Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced that they had not canceled any future festivities within the schools such as the upcoming Rock Springs High School Homecoming bonfire, dance, and parade. The District is waiting for the next set of State orders to be issued and will then plan accordingly.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced that if individuals wearing face masks in schools are exposed to COVID-19, they will not have to be quarantined.