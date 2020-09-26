Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 26, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 26, 2020) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County grew by three since Friday, Sept. 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 313, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are 19 probably cases in the county with 17 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is two.

Throughout the state of Wyoming, there have been a total of 63 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,618 compared to 3,796 recoveries.

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 410, Big Horn: 49, Campbell: 261, Carbon: 194, Converse: 80, Crook: 35, Fremont: 620, Goshen: 75, Hot Springs: 32, Johnson: 26, Laramie: 514, Lincoln: 138, Natrona: 443, Niobrara: 2, Park: 211, Platte: 21, Sheridan: 203, Sublette: 74, Sweetwater: 313, Teton: 500, Uinta: 284, Washakie: 105, and Weston: 28.