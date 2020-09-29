Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 29, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 29, 2020) — After Sunday’s record high 162 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, Monday’s statewide total fell to 117, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

Sweetwater County registered just one of Monday’s new cases with the county’s active case count dropping from Sunday’s 13 to eight on Monday’s WDH report. Overall, the state’s active case count is now 989, based on 4,897 total cases as compared to 3,824 recoveries (+84 on Monday).

As has been the norm lately, Albany County was again the leader in new COVID-19 cases with 29 Monday. Natrona County had the second most with 14. Campbell County (13) and Lincoln County (10) also reported double-digit new case totals. In total, 17 Wyoming counties showed new cases on Monday’s WDH report.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 465, Big Horn: 54, Campbell: 282, Carbon: 197, Converse: 86, Crook: 39, Fremont: 644, Goshen: 89, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 27, Laramie: 535, Lincoln: 155, Natrona: 481, Niobrara: 2, Park: 219, Platte: 23, Sheridan: 222, Sublette: 80, Sweetwater: 315, Teton: 527, Uinta: 288, Washakie: 106, and Weston: 28.