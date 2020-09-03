Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 3, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — For the third straight day, statewide recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recorded 29 new cases in the state with new recoveries listed at 39. Overall, the WDH website shows 556 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, 3,311 total cases compared to 2,755 recoveries.

Sweetwater County showed just one new case in Wednesday’s WDH report with listed the county’s total active case count at 10. Laramie, Fremont, and Campbell County led the state in newly reported cases with four each. Albany, Big Horn, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton, Uinta, and Washakie counties all tallied at least one new case Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 125, Big Horn: 41, Campbell: 173, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 540, Goshen: 51, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 430, Lincoln: 86, Natrona: 249, Niobrara: 1, Park: 157, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 107, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 285, Teton: 398, Uinta: 251, Washakie: 101, and Weston: 13.

Wednesday evening, the University of Wyoming (UW) announced it had paused its phased fall return plan for five days to more fully assess the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among the UW community.

This pause was triggered by positive COVID-19 test results of five students who were exhibiting symptoms of the infection yesterday, Wednesday. UW was expecting to receive other test results Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, it was reported off-campus gatherings in evolving UW students had resulted in at least seven-positive cases of COVID-19 and caused another 47 students to be quarantined. (Read related story here.)