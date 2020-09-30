Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 30, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 30, 2020) — After the last two days of being in triple digits, the amount of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state slowed Tuesday with 51 new cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County contributed just two new cases to that total, with the county’s active case count now listed at seven.

Advertisement

Lincoln County’s nine new cases led the state Tuesday. Sublette County registered six new cases as Wyoming’s total active case count declined by 35 to stand at 954, 4,948 total cases than 3,908 recoveries. In all, 15 Wyoming counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 471, Big Horn: 53, Campbell: 287, Carbon: 197, Converse: 93, Crook: 38, Fremont: 645, Goshen: 92, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 27, Laramie: 539, Lincoln: 164, Natrona: 487, Niobrara: 2, Park: 221, Platte: 23, Sheridan: 223, Sublette: 86, Sweetwater: 317, Teton: 527, Uinta: 288, Washakie: 107, and Weston: 28.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon, working with the Wyoming Department of Health, eased COVID-19 related restrictions on the state’s restaurants.

The changes to Health Order No. 1 no longer require restaurants to space out seating in booths and increases the permitted number of persons at a table from six to eight. Larger tables are permitted for members of the same household. This increase in the number of persons per table also applies to indoor and outdoor gatherings listed in Order No. 2. Outdoor seating is still encouraged.

The updated health orders reflect WDH data that shows that sit-down dining in restaurants has not significantly contributed to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Advertisement

Also, updated guidance issued to school districts will no longer require quarantine of close contacts if both the infected individual and those in contact with them were wearing face masks. This change in guidance is specific to schools at this time.

Wyoming is also in the process of updating its statewide guidance consistent with federal regulations that permit indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. That guidance will be published later this week.

The updated health orders will take effect on October 1. See more information on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.