Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 7, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recorded 39 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state compared to 22 statewide recoveries. Those new numbers brought Wyoming’s active case count to 508, with a total of 3,425 confirmed cases compared to 2,918 recoveries.

Sunday’s WDH website report showed that two of the state’s new cases were in Sweetwater County, which currently has 10 active cases of the virus.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 151, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 176, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 544, Goshen: 56, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 441, Lincoln: 89, Natrona: 259, Niobrara: 1, Park: 159, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 119, Sublette: 40, Sweetwater: 291, Teton: 413, Uinta: 259, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 14.