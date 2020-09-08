Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 8, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — Due to the Labor Day holiday, no updated statewide or Sweetwater County COVID-19 information was provided by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website for Monday, September 7, 2020.

Total COVID-19 cases per county (as of Sunday September 6, 2020): Albany: 151, Big Horn: 46,Campbell: 176, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 544, Goshen: 56, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 441, Lincoln: 89, Natrona: 259, Niobrara: 1, Park: 159, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 119, Sublette: 40, Sweetwater: 291, Teton: 413, Uinta: 259, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 14.

The University of Wyoming reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend, nine of them students who were exhibiting symptoms of the infection.

That brings the number of active cases among the UW community to 67 — 14 students living on campus, 50 students living off-campus, and three employees living off-campus.

Some 117 people — 22 on-campus and 95 off-campus — are in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive. A total of 14 students are being monitored for symptoms and awaiting test results.