Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 9, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — After no report on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed 58 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported statewide. The WDH website also showed 31 new recoveries of the virus. The statewide active case count is now at 534, 3,483 total cases compared to 2,949 recoveries.

Here in Sweetwater County, five new cases were reported to the WDH since Sunday. The County’s active case count is now listed at 12.

Albany County led the state in newly reported cases with 18. See the story below concerning UW’s new case report. Natrona County was next with ten. In all, 15 Wyoming counties reported new cases Tuesday. In addition to Sweetwater, Albany, and Natrona counties, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Teton, and Uinta counties all reported at least one new case since Sunday’s last report.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 169, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 180, Carbon: 167, Converse: 32, Crook: 15, Fremont: 548, Goshen: 57, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 444, Lincoln: 90, Natrona: 269, Niobrara: 1, Park: 160, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 124, Sublette: 40, Sweetwater: 296, Teton: 416, Uinta: 258, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 14.

The University of Wyoming reported seven new cases of COVID-19 among students Tuesday – four of whom were exhibiting symptoms of the infection. Six are off-campus, one on campus. The number of active cases among the UW community is now 71, 68 students and three employees. Another 119 people are in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19 related media briefing at 2 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics.

The briefing will be streamed live at the Wyo4News Facebook page as well as televised on Wyoming PBS television and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.