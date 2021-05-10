Wyo4News Morning Mid-Day Recap: May 10, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Mostly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers today and with possible snow showers tonight. High today at 51 with a low tonight of 31. Tuesday brings a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers with partly sunny skies and a high of 54. We should be in the mid-60s by Wednesday. Your local seven-day forecast here.

**** East Teton Boulevard in Green River will be closed today. A new water line is being installed. According to a press release from the City of Green River, the water line work will cross East Teton at Monroe. Detour information can be found here. No timeline was given as to when the road will reopen.

**** Due to short staffing, the Green River Police Department will not be able to offer fingerprint services this week. The Green River PD Fingerprint services will resume on Tuesday, May 18th.

**** National Police Week began yesterday. On Thursday, the Rock Springs Police Department will host a free open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents can tour the Department. There will also be shooting range demonstrations, Adopt-A-Pet, door prizes, and kid’s activities.

**** The City of Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in a special session tomorrow evening at 5:30 for the Specific Purpose Tax discussion. Agenda items include the recap of the 2020 project list, establishment and ranking of 2021 priority projects, and the length of the next tax initiative.

**** The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representative, Kevin McCarthy of California, stated Sunday he is endorsing New York Representative Elise Stefanik for the House’s No. 3 leadership position. Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney currently holds that position. A House vote to remove Cheney from that No. 3 House position could come up for a vote as early as this Wednesday.

Sports:

**** On Saturday in Laramie, the Wyoming Cowboy football Brown team defeated the Gold team 30-17 in the annual Brown and Gold Spring Game. The game concluded the team’s spring practice drills. The Cowboys will open the 2021 season at home on September 4 against Montana State. More spring game information here.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report