Wyo4News Morning News Report: Jan. 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

STOP!!! The Rock Springs Police Department is receiving calls complaining of driver passing school buses at Rock Springs High School while the bus flashing red lights are in operation. More information here.

Please remember to fly both the U.S. and the Wyoming State Flag at half-staff today in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11. More information here.

The Actors’ Mission will present their final performances of “Church and State” tonight, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. More information here.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport reported another year of increased passenger usage in 2019. Other areas of business also grew. More information here.

Last night, Green River played home basketball games against Evanston while Rock Springs travel to Evanston in wrestling. Click here for the results and Friday’s schedule.

The Team Wyoming 16U Girls hockey team won the MLK Tournament is San Jose, California this past weekend. Team Wyoming, which features players from around the state feature four players from Rock Springs. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted