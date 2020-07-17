Wyo4News Morning News Report: July 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A new daily high 14 Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Included in the report was the death of two Wyoming residents, including one from Green River. More information here.

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has given their approval on a decision that all visitors to the UW campus and any other UW-owned facility are now required to wear face coverings. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is alerting state residents of a recent increase in reported Colorado tick fever cases. Four of the cases were in Sublette County. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering civilian firearms training classes. The first is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is now offering a public viewing of their latest display entitled ” Mapping Our History”. More information here.

Obituaries:

Elanor Rohlf Drazovich – Details

