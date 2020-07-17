Wyo4News Morning News Report: July 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A new daily high 14 Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Included in the report was the death of two Wyoming residents, including one from Green River. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has given their approval on a decision that all visitors to the UW campus and any other UW-owned facility are now required to wear face coverings. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is alerting state residents of a recent increase in reported Colorado tick fever cases. Four of the cases were in Sublette County. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering civilian firearms training classes. The first is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is now offering a public viewing of their latest display entitled ” Mapping Our History”. More information here.
Obituaries:
Elanor Rohlf Drazovich – Details