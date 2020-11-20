Wyo4News Morning News Report: November 20, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.
Local News:
- It was a rare day Thursday on the COVID-19 front in Wyoming as the number of COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases. Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed the state had a one-day total of 991 recoveries versus 739 new cases. More information here.
- Thursday, the WDH confirmed 21 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the deaths were Sweetwater County residents. More information here.
Governor Mark Gordon announced additional statewide measures in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has announced the formation of a new task force that will study top-priority wildlife issues such as licensing and public access facing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and sportsmen and women in the state. The group is called the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce. More information here.
- The Hot Springs County Sherriff’s Office has reported they arrested a suspect Thursday night for allegedly threatening a county health official on a social media outlet. While full details of the arrest have yet to be released, Hot Springs County Sheriff Jeremie Kraushaar said the man was arrested for threatening a Public Health Doctor on social media Thursday, Nov. 19. Hot Springs County is one of 12 Wyoming Counties that recently implement a county-wide mask mandate, including Sweetwater County.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team did not play last as their home game against Utah State was canceled by to COVID-19 concerns with Utah State. Tonight in Mountain West play, New Mexico is at Air Force.
