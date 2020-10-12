Wyo4News Morning News Report: October 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming recorded another 138 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, Sweetwater County had only one of those new cases. More information here.
The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming and Colorado was reported to be at 27% contained. More information here.
- Local law enforcement agencies started gathering food on Friday as part of National Community Policing Week and the inaugural National Faith and Blue Weekend. The food drive, which will aid food banks in the Rock Springs and Green River area, is a joint effort by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River, and Rock Springs Police Departments. More information here.
- Rock Springs drivers are reminded that this coming Wednesday, the M Street Underpass will close for approximately 12 days for infrastructure replacement.
- The City of Green River is reminding residents to not drop plastic lawn leaf bags, tarps, and other non-compostable materials at the rodeo grounds. The city is continuing to accept trees, limbs, and stumps but nothing else. The rodeo grounds dumpsite is under surveillance.
Latest Obituaries: