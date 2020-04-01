Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, Wyoming saw its largest one-day increase in the amount of reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Wyoming Representative Scott Clem, a Republican from Campbell County, is calling for a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to deal with issues related to the state’s coronavirus COVID-19 issues. Read his letter to the Governor here.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting a snowy night and Thursday morning for the area. More information here.

Teachers in Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 are being allowed access to their classrooms in closed school buildings in order to collect additional items needed to assist in online teaching. More information here.

Obituaries:

Michael Lyle Mosbey – Details

Linda Ann Ollis – Details

