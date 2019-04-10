Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 10, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

SCSD#1 Board Approves One-Time Bonus For Eligible Employees Of The District: More information here.

Farson-Eden School To Stay On Alternate Schedule And Calendars: At Monday night’s Sweetwater County School District #1 school board meeting, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the alternate schedule for Farson-Eden School for 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 school years. More information here.

Live In The Lobby featuring Joe Barbuto Trio: Enjoy foot-tapping tunes by local band, The Joe Barbuto Trio during Live in the Lobby at The Broadway Theater Thursday, April 18. More information here.

URA Announces Volunteer Of The Month, Sue Kearns: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Sue Kearns as the volunteer of the month for April. More information here.

Rock Springs Massacre Topic Of UW Mock Trial April 15: University of Wyoming law students and practicing attorneys will stage a mock trial using the facts from the Rock Springs Massacre of 1885 — when nearly 30 Chinese workers were killed by local miners — Monday, April 15, in the UW College of Law. More information here.

Western Offers New Associate Of Science Degree In Paramedicine: Western Wyoming Community College will begin offering an Associate of Science Degree in Paramedicine starting August 2019. More information here.

United Way’s Community Diaper Bank Selected As Recipient Of National 2019 Funds For Change Grant: The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has named United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Community Diaper Bank of Uinta County as one of 28 community-based diaper bank programs in 20 U.S. states as recipients of the 2019 Funds for Change grants. More information here.

Enzi: Congress Must Carefully Consider Defense Priorities Along With Nation’s Fiscal Challenges: During a hearing yesterday on the Department of Defense fiscal year 2020 budget request, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said that Congress must carefully consider national defense investments and priorities within the context of America’s fiscal challenges. More information here.

Sports:

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves both lost at Jackson yesterday in high school soccer. The Green River girls lost 3-2 while the Wolves dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Jackson.

