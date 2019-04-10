Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 10, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- SCSD#1 Board Approves One-Time Bonus For Eligible Employees Of The District: More information here.
- Farson-Eden School To Stay On Alternate Schedule And Calendars: At Monday night’s Sweetwater County School District #1 school board meeting, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the alternate schedule for Farson-Eden School for 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 school years. More information here.
- Live In The Lobby featuring Joe Barbuto Trio: Enjoy foot-tapping tunes by local band, The Joe Barbuto Trio during Live in the Lobby at The Broadway Theater Thursday, April 18. More information here.
- URA Announces Volunteer Of The Month, Sue Kearns: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Sue Kearns as the volunteer of the month for April. More information here.
- Rock Springs Massacre Topic Of UW Mock Trial April 15: University of Wyoming law students and practicing attorneys will stage a mock trial using the facts from the Rock Springs Massacre of 1885 — when nearly 30 Chinese workers were killed by local miners — Monday, April 15, in the UW College of Law. More information here.
- Western Offers New Associate Of Science Degree In Paramedicine: Western Wyoming Community College will begin offering an Associate of Science Degree in Paramedicine starting August 2019. More information here.
- United Way’s Community Diaper Bank Selected As Recipient Of National 2019 Funds For Change Grant: The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has named United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Community Diaper Bank of Uinta County as one of 28 community-based diaper bank programs in 20 U.S. states as recipients of the 2019 Funds for Change grants. More information here.
- Enzi: Congress Must Carefully Consider Defense Priorities Along With Nation’s Fiscal Challenges: During a hearing yesterday on the Department of Defense fiscal year 2020 budget request, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said that Congress must carefully consider national defense investments and priorities within the context of America’s fiscal challenges. More information here.
Sports:
- The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves both lost at Jackson yesterday in high school soccer. The Green River girls lost 3-2 while the Wolves dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Jackson.
