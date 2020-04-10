Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County has another confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s seventh, as the state’s total goes to at least 240. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 will not be having school sessions on Monday due to the Easter Holiday. In addition, no school meals will be delivered this Monday, but extra meals will be available at their designated sites today. More information here.

Green River High School will be taking part in the “Be the Light Campaign” tonight by turning on the lights at Wolves Stadium to honor students and healthcare workers. More information here.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on again this morning from 9 to noon at the Chamber parking lot just off Dewar Drive. Residents are asked to drop off non-perishable items that will be distributed within the community. More information here.

On this Good Friday, Governor Mark Gordon has declared today a Day of Prayer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day of prayer is cross-denominational with the intent to unify people of many faiths during the crisis.

Obituaries:

Robert Bettollo – Details

Kelly James Johnson – Details

