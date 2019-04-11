Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Rock Springs City Council will meet tonight at 6:00 p.m. in a special session concerning the possible closing of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. More information here.

Eagle Scout Project Honors Brother: There’s just something about a warm, cozy blanket. More information here.

County Museum Director Visits Her Great Grandparents’ Birthplace: Like so many in Sweetwater County, Brigida (Brie) Blasi, the Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, is descended from immigrants who came to southwest Wyoming to work in the coal mines. More information here.

Western’s 2019 Undergraduate Research Symposium: Western Wyoming Community College’s 6th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 8:30 AM-3 PM in room 1302 in the Atrium. More information here.

RSHS Theater’s “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” Started Last Night: The Rock Springs High School Theater started their latest production “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” last night at the Rock Springs High School Theater. More information here.

Come Help WGFD With The 26th Annual Deer Mortality Surveys May 4 And 11: Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invite the public to participate in the 26th annual deer mortality surveys. More information here.

Enzi Asks IRS Commissioner About Cheyenne Taxpayer Assistance Center, Cost of Undelivered Snail Mail: At a Senate Finance Committee hearing yesterday, U.S. Senate Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., asked IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig about reopening the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cheyenne full-time and solutions for undeliverable correspondence that waste taxpayer dollars. More information here.

RSHS Hires New Head Football Coach: Rock Springs High School has announced that the next head football coach for the Tigers will be Mark Lenhardt. More information here.

Tight Ends And Receivers Make Big Plays In Tuesday’s Practice: The Wyoming Cowboys completed their seventh of 15 spring practices Tuesday and among the positions that made big plays in the team periods were the Cowboy tight ends and wide receivers. More information here.

Four Wyoming Cowboys Honored As Members Of The 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society: University of Wyoming graduate football student-athletes Nico Evans, Adam Pilapil, Nick Smith, and Andrew Wingard were honored on Wednesday by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as members of the 2019 Hampshire Honor Society. More information here.

UW Men’s Swimming And Diving Earns Eight Academic All-WAC Selections: Eight members of the Wyoming Men’s Swimming and Diving team were named 2019 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced yesterday. More information here.

