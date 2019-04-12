Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Positive Discussion Made To Try And Keep Recycling Center Running: The Rock Springs City Council held a special meeting last night concerning the possible closing of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. More information here.

Hospital CT Receives Accreditation: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). More information here.

WWCC Presents The Broadway Showcase Dinner Theater: Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents the Broadway Showcase Dinner Theater at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on April 25, 26 and 27, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. More information here.

Enzi Supports Trump’s Energy Infrastructure Reforms To Support Coal, Oil And Gas Development: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded President Trump for issuing two executive orders Tuesday to reduce the regulatory burden on energy infrastructure and pipeline construction. More information here.

Senate Introduces Legislation To Protect Association Health Plans, Thousands From Losing Health Insurance Coverage: A group of senators introduced legislation yesterday to prevent thousands of people from losing their health care coverage after a federal judge struck down the Department of Labor’s Association Health Plans rule. More information here.

RS And GR Soccer Teams Back In Action Today: Both Rock Springs and Green River soccer teams will be back in action today with both teams hosting 4A West Conference matches. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy football team will travel to Casper Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. scrimmage. More information here.

Cowgirl Tennis Back In Action This Weekend: Wyoming tennis returns to the court today to continue Mountain West action. More information here.

