Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

South Belt Loop Access Will Be Restricted Starting April 17: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to the South Belt Loop from Dewar Drive on April 17 for roughly a month. More information here.

SCSD#1 Forming Collaboration Task Force: More information here.

Hospital Volunteers Honored: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County honored its volunteers this week — April 7-13 — during National Volunteer Appreciation Week. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs Win Two While Green River Splits In Friday Soccer: Rock Springs High School Tigers soccer and Green River High School Wolves soccer back on the home pitch today. More information here.

RS Soccer Teams Sweep Natrona County In 4A West Conference Matches: Both Rock Springs High School soccer teams swept Natrona County at home to score 4A West Conference victories Friday. More information here.

GR Soccer Teams Split 4A West Conference Matches With Kelly Walsh: Green River High School soccer teams split 4A West Conference matches with Kelly Walsh Friday at Wolves Stadium. More information here.

Cowboys Take Spring Practice Scrimmage To Casper Today: The Wyoming Cowboy football team will be in Casper today for a 1 p.m. scrimmage. More information here.

UW Tennis Wins Battle With Utah State, 4-2: The Wyoming tennis team opened up the weekend with a 4-2 victory over the Utah State Aggies on Friday afternoon. More information here.

Wyoming Track & Field Ready For Doug Max Invitational This Sunday: The Wyoming men’s and women’s track and field teams are ready to get back to action this weekend at the Colorado State-hosted Doug Max Invitational on Sunday. More information here.

Cowgirls Conclude Memorable 2018-19 Basketball Season: The Wyoming Cowgirls wrapped up a memorable season with a run to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. More information here.

