Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- South Belt Loop Access Will Be Restricted Starting April 17: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to the South Belt Loop from Dewar Drive on April 17 for roughly a month. More information here.
- SCSD#1 Forming Collaboration Task Force: More information here.
- Hospital Volunteers Honored: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County honored its volunteers this week — April 7-13 — during National Volunteer Appreciation Week. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Win Two While Green River Splits In Friday Soccer: Rock Springs High School Tigers soccer and Green River High School Wolves soccer back on the home pitch today. More information here.
- RS Soccer Teams Sweep Natrona County In 4A West Conference Matches: Both Rock Springs High School soccer teams swept Natrona County at home to score 4A West Conference victories Friday. More information here.
- GR Soccer Teams Split 4A West Conference Matches With Kelly Walsh: Green River High School soccer teams split 4A West Conference matches with Kelly Walsh Friday at Wolves Stadium. More information here.
- Cowboys Take Spring Practice Scrimmage To Casper Today: The Wyoming Cowboy football team will be in Casper today for a 1 p.m. scrimmage. More information here.
- UW Tennis Wins Battle With Utah State, 4-2: The Wyoming tennis team opened up the weekend with a 4-2 victory over the Utah State Aggies on Friday afternoon. More information here.
- Wyoming Track & Field Ready For Doug Max Invitational This Sunday: The Wyoming men’s and women’s track and field teams are ready to get back to action this weekend at the Colorado State-hosted Doug Max Invitational on Sunday. More information here.
- Cowgirls Conclude Memorable 2018-19 Basketball Season: The Wyoming Cowgirls wrapped up a memorable season with a run to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. More information here.
Links to National and International News: