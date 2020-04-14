Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Monday, a Johnson County man became Wyoming’s first reported death due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) is now listing Wyoming’s total confirmed cases at 275 with no new cases in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Another round of snow is coming our way. In Sweetwater County, the forecast is calling for snow to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with accumulations of one to three inches possible through Wednesday night. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a 31-year-old Wyoming man is the state’s nineteen highway fatality for 2020. More information here.

The Sweetwater Events Complex announce the cancellation of the 2020 Escapees RV Club 60th Annual Escapade scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex officially canceled the event due to COVID-19. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jacqueline McQuillian Stout

