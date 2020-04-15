Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tuesday afternoon Sweetwater County Public Health announced the county’s tenth positive test of coronavirus COVID-19. The state total is now at 283. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon is scheduled to hold a briefing today at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol Building. The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Korin Schmidt. More information here.

Sweetwater County and the surrounding area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon today until noon Thursday. Some area’s along I-80 will be under Winter Storm Warnings. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced their recipients of the 2020 Downtown First Awards yesterday evening. List for winners and more information here.

It was announced yesterday the 2020 Flaming Gorge Day event in Green River scheduled for the end of June has been cancelled. More information here.

Obituaries:

Steven Alan Spence – Details

Neva LaRue Moses – Details

