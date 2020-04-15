Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Tuesday afternoon Sweetwater County Public Health announced the county’s tenth positive test of coronavirus COVID-19. The state total is now at 283. More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon is scheduled to hold a briefing today at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol Building. The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Korin Schmidt. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County and the surrounding area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon today until noon Thursday. Some area’s along I-80 will be under Winter Storm Warnings. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced their recipients of the 2020 Downtown First Awards yesterday evening.  List for winners and more information here.

 

  • It was announced yesterday the 2020 Flaming Gorge Day event in Green River scheduled for the end of June has been cancelled. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Steven Alan Spence – Details

Neva LaRue Moses – Details 

 

