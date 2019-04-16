Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

YAHSC Easter Eggs-Travaganza: The Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center is excited to host a free Easter Carnival for the community this Friday and Saturday. More information here.

Sweetwater School District #1 To Offer KinderBoost Classes Next Year: Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced they will be adding two KinderBoost classes beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. More information here.

Western’s Residence Hall Spring Open House Luau: Western Wyoming Community College’s Residence Halls are hosting a Spring Open House Luau on April 27 from 1PM-3PM in Rocky Mountain Hall I & II. More information here.

Shop Small, Support a Dream: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is introducing its new monthly campaign, “Spend $20 on the 20th.” More information here.

Golden Eagle Dies From Lead Poisoning In Yellowstone: A golden eagle was found dead on December 6, 2018, near Phantom Lake in the northern section of Yellowstone National Park. A recent lab necropsy indicated the cause of death was lead poisoning. Levels found in the golden eagle were extremely high and well over lethal toxicity. More information here.

Live In The Lobby Presents The Joe Barbuto Trio: Enjoy foot-tapping tunes by local band, The Joe Barbuto Trio during Live in the Lobby at The Broadway Theater Thursday, April 18. More information here.

Celebrate The Spirit Of Venice With The Actors’ Mission May 4: The Actor’s Mission presents its second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. The fundraiser is to help raise money to renovate the new Actor’s Mission Theater. As part of the Actor’s Mission gala, celebration participants can take a chance to win an all-expense vacation for two to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. More information here.

Downtown RS Seeking Bands For Wyoming Roots Music Festival: This could be the opportunity Wyoming bands have been waiting for. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency wants to showcase the amazing talent that exists in Wyoming at the first annual Wyoming Roots Music Festival. The event takes place at the Broadway Theater on September 14. More information here.

UW Seeks Public Comment on Tuition Recommendations: The University of Wyoming seeks public comment on recommendations regarding student tuition for the 2020-21 academic year. More information here.

Gov. Gordon to Attend UW Entrepreneurship Summit April 18: Gov. Mark Gordon will participate in the third annual University of Wyoming Entrepreneurship Summit Thursday, April 18, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. More information here.

GRHS Announces New Head Cheerleading Coach: The Green River High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of a new Head Cheerleading Coach for the 2019-2020 school year, Allison Meredith. Meredith will replace the current Head Coach, Amber Seppala. More information here.

Cowgirls in Fifth after Opening Round at Mountain West Tournament: The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team sits in a tie for fifth following the first round of play at the Mountain West Championship on Monday. The tournament is held at the par-72, 6,270-yard Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club. More information here.

