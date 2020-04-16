Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s COVID-19 related number of deaths is now two after the Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday a Laramie County man has passed away due to the disease. No new cases in Sweetwater County Wednesday. More information here.
- Last night, Sweetwater County School District #1 sent out a message to parents and students in regards to graduation, promo and other school related events. More information here.
- Governor Gordon has instructed all state agency directors to identify opportunities to immediately reduce spending in the state due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish has stopped selling temporary fishing licenses to non-Wyoming residents. More information here.
- “Cruise the Drag” fundraiser for the Memorial Hospital Foundation to aid health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is this Friday. More information here.
Obituaries: