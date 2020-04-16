Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related number of deaths is now two after the Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday a Laramie County man has passed away due to the disease. No new cases in Sweetwater County Wednesday. More information here.

Last night, Sweetwater County School District #1 sent out a message to parents and students in regards to graduation, promo and other school related events. More information here.

Governor Gordon has instructed all state agency directors to identify opportunities to immediately reduce spending in the state due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish has stopped selling temporary fishing licenses to non-Wyoming residents. More information here.

“Cruise the Drag” fundraiser for the Memorial Hospital Foundation to aid health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is this Friday. More information here.

Obituaries:

