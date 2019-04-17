Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local:

RS City Council Approves Ordinance Regarding “Humane Control And Regulation Of Animals”: Tuesday night the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2019-08, where residents who abandon their animals could face a fine and jail time. More information here.

Scams and Frauds Continue to Target Rock Springs Residents: According to Rock Springs Police Chief, Dwane Pacheco, Rock Springs residents continue to be targeted for various scams. More information here.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20: The Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Bunning Park in Rock Springs on Saturday, April 20. More information here.

RSJH Art Students Are Featured In Youth Arts Exhibits: Rock Springs Junior High School art students are currently exhibiting their artwork in celebration of Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center through April 27. More information here.

Fatal Crash East Of Gillette: On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 141 on Interstate 90 east of Gillette, WY. More information here.

Motor Vehicle Crash West Of Greybull: On Friday, April 12, 2019, a motor vehicle crash occurred at milepost 97 on US 14/16/20 west of Greybull, WY. More information here.

Tata Chemicals Holds Diaper Drive for UWSW Uinta County Community Diaper Banks: Tata Chemicals hosted a successful diaper drive for United Way of Southwest Wyoming Community Diaper Bank. During the Diaper Drive, 1,049 diapers and $2,500.00 in funds were donated by employees of Tata Chemicals and United Steelworkers Local 15320. More information here.

Select Yellowstone Roads And Services Open April 19: Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season, weather permitting. More information here.

UW Lab School Conducts Educational Outreach Remotely Aboard Research Vessel: This winter, Theresa Williams has provided educational outreach to Wyoming schools and beyond — from a ship in the middle of the Indian Ocean. More information here.

Art Exhibitions Part of Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploration Expedition Project: Art exhibitions that are part of the Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploration Expedition (SCREE) are set to open this month and run through the winter. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs Tigers with a big jump in this week’s 4A Soccer Poll. Lady Tigers hold steady. More information here.

Tonight’s Rock Springs at Green River American Legion baseball game has been postponed due to wet fields.

Ja’la Henderson Named Mountain West Field Athlete Of The Week: Ja’la Henderson has been named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office. More information here.

Justin James Selected To Play In Portsmouth Invitational Tournament: After finishing his career as one of the top scorers in Wyoming and Mountain West history, former Cowboy Justin James was selected to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. More information here.

Cowgirls Wrap Second Round At Mountain West Championships: The Wyoming women’s golf team finished the second round of play at the Mountain West Golf Championship in seventh Tuesday. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

Advertisement