Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 17, 2020

Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases grew to 296 yesterday afternoon according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. That is an increase of eight from Wednesday’s reported total. None of the new cases where from Sweetwater County. More information here.

“Cruise the Drag for COVID-19 Fundraiser” will take place tonight in Rock Springs and Green River. All monies raised through donation boxes will be presented to the Memorial Hospital Foundation to assist front line health care workers. More information here.

According to a new report from the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, almost 40 percent of Wyomingites say they or members of their immediate families have been laid off or lost their jobs, and 60 percent say they or their immediate family members have seen their work hours or pay reduced over the last two weeks due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. More information here.

The Newmar Kountry Klub 2020 International RV Rally has canceled their August event at the Sweetwater Events Complex. It marks the second RV event this week to cancel. More information here.

On Saturday, the City of Rock Springs will begin a construction project on the Grant Street bridge. More information here.

