Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 18, 2019

Local:

Easter Events Taking Place In Sweetwater County: There is always plenty of fun things to do in Sweetwater County. More information here.

BLM Rock Springs To Temporarily Close Steamboat Mountain Area Roads: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area to motorized vehicles from May 1 to June 30 to protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas. More information here.

Chief Pacheco Thanks Supporters After His Return From Abu Dhabi: Rock Springs Police Chief, Dwane Pacheco participated in the 2019 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Law Enforcement Final Torch Run for Special Olympics in March. More information here.

Keeping Downtown Beautiful: Women’s Club Donates To URA: The Women’s Club of Rock Springs recently gave the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency $300 for flowers in Downtown. More information here.

Individuals Cited For Violation Of Boundary Closure And Creating A Hazardous Condition: Grand Teton National Park has cited four individuals who violated a closure in the park alongside the boundary of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort earlier this year that triggered a search and rescue operation during dangerous avalanche conditions. More information here.

Sports:

The Green River High School soccer teams are on the road today at Star Valley. More information here.

Edwards Announces Signings Of Milton And Marble: University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of junior college guard Greg Milton III and Denver native Kwane Marble II to the 2019-2020 roster on Wednesday. More information here.

Bohl Says Cowboy Offensive Line “Further along than what we thought”: After a successful scrimmage in Casper last Saturday, the University of Wyoming Football team returned to practice in War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Tuesday, beginning the fourth of five weeks of Spring Drills. More information here.

Cowgirls Add Jaye Johnson To 2019-2020 Squad: The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has inked one more to its 2019-2020 team, as head coach Joe Legerski announced the addition of Jaye Johnson, a 5-10 forward from Casper College. More information here.

Sargent Takes Fifteenth At Mountain West Championships: The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team finished up play at the Mountain West Championships on Wednesday afternoon at the Mission Hills Country Club, led by junior Erin Sargent who finished in a tie for 15th individually. More information here.

